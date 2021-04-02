Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.78 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $45,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $37.08 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

