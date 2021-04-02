Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 366,931 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Crane worth $44,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crane by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.