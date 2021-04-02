Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,655,000 after buying an additional 372,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 320.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

