Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NTRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $143.01 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.