NuShares Trading Up 161.1% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 161.1% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $6,532.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00016903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,855,843,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,561,432 coins. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.