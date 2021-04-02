Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,999.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

