Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of CGI worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CGI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

NYSE:GIB opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

