Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,389.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,633,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. On average, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

