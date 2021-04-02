Northern Trust Corp Has $20.03 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,122. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

