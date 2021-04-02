Northern Trust Corp Has $18.85 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.