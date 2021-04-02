Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

