Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.77. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

