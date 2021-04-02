Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.