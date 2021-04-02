Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $503.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

