Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOMD. Barclays increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,468,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 653,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.