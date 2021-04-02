Noir (NOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,472.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Noir has a market cap of $783,968.95 and $1,472.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,040.06 or 0.03411106 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,482,820 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.