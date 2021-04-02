NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,500. NMI has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.