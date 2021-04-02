Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $114,450.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00.
NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
