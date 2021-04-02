Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $114,450.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nkarta alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 162,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.