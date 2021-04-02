Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $522,580.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NKTX opened at $32.22 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

