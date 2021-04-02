Nimiq (NIM) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and $1.96 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,509.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.29 or 0.03465509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.73 or 0.00349077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.36 or 0.01002134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00425534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.10 or 0.00428668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00288580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,240,284,903 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,534,903 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

