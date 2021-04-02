NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

