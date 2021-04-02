NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 2,079,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

