NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.18. 2,079,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.44.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.
