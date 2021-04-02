NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,251 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.52% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NEX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

