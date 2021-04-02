Newscrypto Price Up 15.4% This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $105.43 million and $1.70 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00764095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010158 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.