Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.