Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,700,000 after buying an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,246. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.