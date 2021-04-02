New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

