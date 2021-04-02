NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells $1,078,503.36 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44.

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 222,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

