Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.
Net Element stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Net Element has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Net Element Company Profile
