Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Announces Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETE opened at $11.53 on Friday. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

