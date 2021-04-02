Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,528.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 246,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.