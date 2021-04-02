Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,528.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.
Shares of NLTX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 246,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
