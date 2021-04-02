Nellore Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 4.4% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

