Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,497,200 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 4,629,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

NLLSF stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.