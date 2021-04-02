Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLLSF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NLLSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 79,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

