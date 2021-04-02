Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.