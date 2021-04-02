Nekonium Achieves Market Cap of $21,330.02 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Nekonium has a total market capitalization of $21,330.02 and $12.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00280875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00754845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nekonium Coin Trading

