nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its first quarter 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.24 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
