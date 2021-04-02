nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.05–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

