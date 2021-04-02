NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RBSPF stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

