National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $251.18

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $251.18, but opened at $245.50. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $245.34, with a volume of 25 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 339.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

