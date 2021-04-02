National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Critical Review

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Retail Properties and STORE Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 12.05%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 11.84 $299.18 million $2.76 16.38 STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.73 $284.98 million $1.99 17.24

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18% STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats STORE Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.