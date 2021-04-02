National Pension Service Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $348.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

