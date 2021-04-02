National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.