National Pension Service Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $43,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.16 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

