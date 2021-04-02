National Pension Service Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $50,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 289.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

