National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after acquiring an additional 78,624 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,469,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

