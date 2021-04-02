National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 592,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,979. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

