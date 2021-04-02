National Bank Holdings Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

