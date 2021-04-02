Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBRV. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,087,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,915. The company has a market capitalization of $437.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

