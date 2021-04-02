Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $68.73 and a 52-week high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

