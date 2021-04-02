Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 939.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $119,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $40.09 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

